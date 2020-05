The third annual SETHRA-CASA benefit rodeo will continue as scheduled with safety precautions related to COVID-19 in place. The rodeo is set for June 5-6 at the Sequatchie County Fairgrounds off Heard Street, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00.

“Many measures are being taken to allow for social distancing,” said SETHRA-CASA Program Director Margie Clemmer.

