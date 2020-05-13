James Johnson

James “Penny” Taylor Johnson, born September 13, 1943, passed away May 5, 2020 peacefully with his wife of 53 years, Pat, by his side. He loved working in his yard and garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Ameadie Perry Johnson; brothers, Billy and Johnny (Pud) Johnson; and sister, Viva Lloyd Carlton.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Pat) Johnson; daughter, Denise (Jeff) Berry; grandsons, Chad and Stephen Berry; granddaughter, Patty Berry; three great-grandchildren, Ryan, Bella and Jaxon Berry; brothers, Barker (Betty) Johnson and Stan (Willene) Johnson; and sister, Jacqueline Harvey.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.