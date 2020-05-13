Gannaway accused of injecting drug into woman By Editor | May 13, 2020 | 0 Nathan Miles Gannaway was accused by a woman of injecting her with an amphetamine, the Dunlap Police Department reports. For more see the May 14 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts No active COVID-19 cases as of May 10 May 13, 2020 | No Comments » Courthouse eyes June 1 re-opening May 13, 2020 | No Comments » Senior Cruise scheduled May 8, 2020 | No Comments »