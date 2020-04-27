Drive-up COVID-19 testing this Sunday

A free COVID-19 “mega-testing” event is scheduled for Sunday, May 3, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright announced. Drivers are asked to enter from Jones Drive and continue to Sequatchie County Middle School. The drive-up testing is to be conducted by the Sequatchie County Health Department. Testing continues each weekday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the health department until further notice. For more information, see the April 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.