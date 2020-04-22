Terry Layne, 61, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Skyles (Chris Nunley) of Dunlap; son, Shaun Skyles of Dunlap; six grandchildren, Trevor, Kirsten, Kylie, McKenzie, Addison, and Payton; sisters, Denise Bonder of Pellam, and Kathy Rollins of Monteagle; special nieces and nephew, Misty, Kim, and Bill; several other nieces and nephews; and special friend, Roy Morgan.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.