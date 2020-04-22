Judy Higgins

Judith “Judy” Lynn Adkins Higgins, 48, of Rock Island, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her father and a sister.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Higgins; children, Danny Higgins, Dakota Collins and Cheyenne Collins; mother, Ida Adkins; sister, Debbie; and her husband, Lenny.

Due to the crisis affecting our country at this time, the family will have a private graveside funeral at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.