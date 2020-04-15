County schools closed for remainder of 2019-2020 year
Sequatchie County Schools will follow Governor Bill Lee’s recommendation to close for the remainder of the current academic year, Director of Schools Pete Swafford stated.
“Governor Lee just announced that all Tennessee schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year,” Director Swafford said on Wednesday, April 15. “We will certainly honor the governor’s announcement.”
For more on the closing and on student activities in the upcoming months, see the April 23 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.