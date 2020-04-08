Joe Sewell Rains, 82, of the Lusk Community in Pikeville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

He was a member of the Bethel church of Christ. He worked for Chris Craft in Chattanooga and retired from TDOT after 30 plus years and served in the United States Navy and also on the Collier Cemetery Board.

Anyone who knew him knew his love for fishing. Throughout his life he had many special fishing buddies. He shared the memories and long days of fishing with James “Buck” Ewton, Alfred Cooley, Poss Merriman, Calvin Layne, nephew, Dennis Rains, his son, Greg “Red” Rains, and many more.

Joe was a family man, he loved them all dearly. His granddaughter Tayla Rains was his world, he enjoyed spending time with her and working in his garden.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Maude Rains; sisters, Willie Jo Rains and Katherine Smith; brothers, Amos, Robert L. and Charles Rains.

He is survived by his wife, Vera McDowell Rains; sons, Greg “Red” and Jeff (Lesa) Rains, both of the Lusk Community; granddaughter, Tayla Rains; special daughter, Leann Smith Clavijo; brothers, James (June) Rains, Chattanooga and Ike Rains, Florida; several nieces and nephews.

In-lieu of flowers family request contributions be made to the Bethel church of Christ.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.