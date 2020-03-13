NHC to restrict visitation
Temporary visitor restrictions at NHC:
NHC Sequatchie, part of National Healthcare Corporation, has announced visitation will be restricted temporarily in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. NHC’s website lists steps being taken, including monitoring for symptoms and following federal guidelines and recommendations.
For more, including a video statement by National Healthcare Corporation CEO Stephen F. Flatt, visit https://nhccare.com/covid-19-announcement/
For more on the story, see the March 19 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.