Linda Louise Burnette, 75, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.

Linda was a lifelong resident of Marion County. She was of Methodist faith. She was devoted to her husband and family. She was the first in her family to acquire her college degree and teaching certificate in special education, which she took a lot of pride in, after starting her family and raising her two sons.

Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sherman Burnette; parents, Rex and Louise Neal Easterly; sister, Barbara Matthews; and brother, Johnny Lee Easterly.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ty (Melissa) Burnette and Stanley Burnette (Helen Hamilton); grandchildren Charles Schaerer, Chelsea Schaerer, Michael Schaerer, Riley Burnette, Courtney Burnette and Austin Burnette.

The family will have visitation Sunday, February 23, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. with the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Berry officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Marion County Children’s Fund, P.O. Box 11, Jasper, TN 37347.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tatefh.com.

Arrangements are by Tate Funeral Home, LLC, 950 Mel Dixon Lane, Jasper.