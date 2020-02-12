Ina Rose Box

Ina Rose McFarlin Box, 83, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence.

She was born July 2, 1936 in Matewan, West Virginia to Sam and Cora McCoy McFarlin. She graduated from Magnolia High School at age 16 and attended Bluefield West Virginia Business School. She was a gospel singer, playing piano and guitar in many West Virginia churches and tent revivals. She also wrote many gospel songs. She was a member of Nashville Songwriters of America and she was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God in Bartow, Florida for 45 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil L. Box; son, Rex Allen Box; seven sisters and seven brothers.

She is survived by sons, Rocky David McFarlin, Richard Anthony (Carolyn) Becton, and James Randall (Faye) Box; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No funeral services were held. Burial was in Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.