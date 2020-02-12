Hatchers tell of lasting love
Settling in after moving to Dunlap 52 years ago, Howard and Dot Hatcher credit sharing responsibilities as a key to their marriage. The couple, both originally from the Nashville area, have had “61 good years together,” they said.
“We’re both natives of Williamson County,” Dot explained. “Back then, it was a farming community.”
Howard and Dot are two very special people. They always make everyone comfortable when in their presence. When i first came to Dunlap they made me feel welcome.