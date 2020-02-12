Dunlap Mercantile being revitalized
Growing up and later working in a dental office across the street, Becky Hatfield-Card was always impressed by the Dunlap Mercantile building.
“I just thought it was such a cool-looking place, even after it was closed,” Becky said. “I knew it had so much potential.”
For more see the February 13 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
1 Comment
Thanks to Lewie and Becky Hatfield Card for their interest in beginning to revitalize downtown Dunlap by renovating and reopening the Dunlap Mercantile store!!!!Can’t wait for the store to open and I am sure that everyone will be surprised and pleased for what the Cards have planned