Wononia Eileen “Heidi” Meeks, 67, passed away suddenly on December 3, 2019.

Lovingly called Heidi by her children and later in life by everyone who knew her. Eileen was a proud homemaker, writer and seamstress who loved her family most, always putting herself last.

A resident of Signal Mountain, Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Betty Filyaw; sisters, Evia (Sissy) Henson and Sandra Graham; and nephew, Matthew Henson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 41 years, Rickey Meeks; sons Cecil ‹CB› (Carla) Meeks and Chris (Amy) Meeks; daughter, Michelle (Brooks) Elliott; two brothers, Cecil Filyaw and Steve Filyaw; and a sister, Sheilah Munger. Eileen was called Memaw by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She had 15 nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Taft Hwy. Church of Christ on Sunday, December 15, immediately following their morning worship service.

