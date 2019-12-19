Eileen Heidi Meeks
Wononia Eileen “Heidi” Meeks, 67, passed away suddenly on December 3, 2019.
Lovingly called Heidi by her children and later in life by everyone who knew her. Eileen was a proud homemaker, writer and seamstress who loved her family most, always putting herself last.
A resident of Signal Mountain, Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Betty Filyaw; sisters, Evia (Sissy) Henson and Sandra Graham; and nephew, Matthew Henson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of almost 41 years, Rickey Meeks; sons Cecil ‹CB› (Carla) Meeks and Chris (Amy) Meeks; daughter, Michelle (Brooks) Elliott; two brothers, Cecil Filyaw and Steve Filyaw; and a sister, Sheilah Munger. Eileen was called Memaw by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She had 15 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Taft Hwy. Church of Christ on Sunday, December 15, immediately following their morning worship service.
Arrangements entrusted to Covenant Funeral & Crematory, Crox family-owned and operated, www.CovenantFuneral.com.