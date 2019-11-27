Barker signs to play soccer at Catawba

Balancing soccer, cheering, cross country and academics this fall, Sequatchie County High School senior Channing Barker excelled in each. The daughter of John and Chrisi Barker decided to continue her education at Catawba College in North Carolina while playing soccer and is the first SCHS player to sign for the sport.

“I was first made aware of Catawba College because of a simple Google search of ‘colleges in North Carolina with Environmental Science’,” Barker explained. “I took a tour and knew this was a top contender.”

