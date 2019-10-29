Ina Marie Moses, 76, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in a local healthcare facility. She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church and was retired from Dupont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Daughtery and Roberta Payne Daughtery; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband, Billie Moses; sons, Dean (Dana) Moses and Greg (LaShawn) Moses; daughter, Kristi (David) Davenport; sisters, Gail (Nathan) Warren and Barbara (Lonnie) Hale; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren’ and several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 29 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Brian Kearns officiating. Entombment followed in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy-Daisy (423) 843-2525.