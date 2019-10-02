Indians retain Challenge Trophy for seventh straight year

A 21-14 win over rival Bledsoe County allowed Sequatchie County High School to keep the football challenge trophy, “Chief Roaring Eagle,” for the seventh straight season. The trophy is sponsored by Mountain Valley Bank of Dunlap and First Farmers and Commercial Bank of Pikeville, with the winning team each season keeping possession. Indian players and coaches were joined on the field by classmates and supporters following the game, which brought SCHS’s season record to 4-2. The Indians are in region action this Friday at Smith County.

