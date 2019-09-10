Samuel Miller

Samuel Houston Miller, 79, of Dunlap, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center. Sam was born in Shellmound, Tennessee on November 9, 1939. He was a member of Dunlap First Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, also retired from TVA, and was a court officer for Sequatchie County Court System for 13 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Lester and Blanche Inez Miller; and brothers, Lancel Edward Brewer and Raymond Miller.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marylyn; daughters, Jaye Michele (Mark) Haley, Rae Diane Barnes, and Kay Janine (Ken) Ducker; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Helen Miller and Mildred Sue Featherston; brothers, George Leland (Kathy) Miller, Donald Wayne (Gina) Miller, Harold Lester (Cheryl) Miller, and David Russell

(Brenda) Miller; brother-in-law, Aubrey G. Dalton; and sister-in-law, Marty (Dennis) Danilchuk.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14 at 1:00 p.m. CDT at Dunlap First Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Rea officiating. Immediately following the service, family will be receiving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dunlap First Baptist Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.