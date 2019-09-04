Restricted beer sales to be allowed at Dunlap events

Groups which meet extensive requirements and are approved for special event permits will be allowed serve beer in Dunlap. On August 27, the Dunlap City Commission voted 3-2 to pass a resolution on the permits and also put into place a new Beer Board.

“We do know Cycle Sequatchie plans to apply for a license,” said Dunlap Mayor Land, referring to the multiple bike tours starting at Harris Park in October. “They, and anyone else, will have to follow the guidelines set in the ordinance.”

