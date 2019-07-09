Richard Everett “Ricky” Berry, 63 of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. The licensed EMT was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and a member of the 1973 SCHS state runner-up football team.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Berry, Sr.; and brother, Michael Berry.

He is survived by his mother, Molly Cooley Hamby; son, Aaron (Chau) Berry; daughter, Brandy Keener; sisters, Lisa (Harold) Miller, Pam (John) Stewart; brothers, John (Karen) Berry, Jeff (Denise) Berry; five grandchildren, Hailee, Haven, Hannah, Tyler, and Brianna, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 6 in the funeral home chapel with Lanny Tate officiating. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

