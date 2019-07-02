Clayton Dewayne Louallen, 52, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Clayton Louallen.

Survivors include his mother, Emma Smith Louallen of Dunlap; brother, Dillard (Jill) Cartwright of Dunlap; sisters; Debra (David) Rodery of Soddy-Daisy and Gail (Alfred) Christian of Dunlap, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, July 3 at 10:00 AM CDT in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial followed in Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.