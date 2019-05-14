Nancy Hammers Long
Nancy Hammers Long ,63, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home. She was of the Church of God faith and operated the car wash beside Win-Bobs for 18 years.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Hudson.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Myles Standefer, McMinnville; son, Joshua Myles, Spring City; three grandchildren, LaDonna, Casper, and Serfera; sisters, Thelma Phillips, Red Bank and Brenda Hall, Signal Mountain; and niece, Aundra Collins.
There will be no visitation or services at this time.
Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.
Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.