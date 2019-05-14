Nancy Hammers Long ,63, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at her home. She was of the Church of God faith and operated the car wash beside Win-Bobs for 18 years.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Hudson.

She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Myles Standefer, McMinnville; son, Joshua Myles, Spring City; three grandchildren, LaDonna, Casper, and Serfera; sisters, Thelma Phillips, Red Bank and Brenda Hall, Signal Mountain; and niece, Aundra Collins.

There will be no visitation or services at this time.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.