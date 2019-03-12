Cody Allen Raulston, 25, of Dunlap, passed away March 10, 2019.

He was an employee of Bledsoe Telephone Co-op. Cody went into IBEW at age 18 and worked as an apprentice lineman for five years. He was a 2011 graduate of Sequatchie County High School, loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding in the mountains.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Allen Grimes and Melvin Lee Raulston, Sr.

Survivors include his wife, Marissa Raulston; parents, Melvin and Vanessa Raulston; grandparents, Sydney Van Hooser of Whitwell and Carolyn Raulston of Dunlap; mother and father-in-law, Donna Burgess (Kenny Brock) and Barry Burgess (Stacy Smith); special friends, Michael Smith, Cole Bryant,

and Blake Smith; godson, Boone Bryant; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends; and dog, Axel.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 14, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tony Cates officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home in Dunlap.