Danny Ramsey

Danny Lee Ramsey, 55, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Freddie Ray Stewart.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Diane Frascone; sister, Donna (Alan) Howell; brother, Joey (Dava) Stewart; and nieces, Natausha (Todd) Miller, Stevie Corbitt, and Jodi Stewart.

Burial will be in Rhratliff Cemetery in Shelbiana Kentucky at a later date.

