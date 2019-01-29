Donald Hudson

Donald Owen Hudson, 90, of Signal Mountain, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019. He was a veteran of the Air Force and a member of Masonic Lodge #603 and Eastern Star.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Harvey Hudson; parents, William and Julia Haley Hudson; brothers, W.L., Earl, Elijah and Bobby; and sisters, Rachel and Julia.

He is survived by his daughter, Donna (Keith) Faulkner of Huntsville, Alabama; son, Steve (Felicia) Hudson of Signal Mountain; sister, Myra Ann Moore of Chattanooga; four grandchildren, Corey Caldwell, Matthew Hudson, Steven Wilson and Tyler Faulkner; three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Cooper and Cash, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 31 at 1:00 p.m. CST in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hudson Cemetery, c/o Steve Hudson, 782 Horseshoe Road, Signal Mountain, TN 37377.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.