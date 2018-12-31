Hazel Louise Hinson Swope Lance, 87, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at NHC Sequatchie.

She loved hiking, camping, working outside, birds, animals, crafts and painting. However, her greatest loves were her family, especially the babies and children. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and was a certified nurse aide. She was a wonderful mother, granny, sister, aunt and friend. She lived this life through good times and bad with a faith in God that made her one of the strongest, yet kindest and most generous women you could ever hope to know.

She was preceded in death by two children, Michael Ray Swope and Charlene Louise Swope; and one grandchild, Sara Shaylee Swope; six siblings, Ruby Lee Pope, Charlie Hinson, Marvin Hinson, Johnny Hinson, Elizabeth (Betty) Caro and Shirley Faye Hinson.

She is survived by two daughters, Susie Burdick, Dunlap and Darlene Swope, West Columbia South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Lisa Piercy, Laura Powers, Jason Flagg, Brandi Durard, Michael Dewayne Swope, Nathan Graham, Tiffany Graham Barber and Peter Graham; 12 great-grandchildren, Daniel, John, Hannah, Savannah, Colin, Shelby, Damien, Mason, Zachary, Vera, Julian and Jonas; along with many nieces and nephews, and the spouses of all mentioned above, as well as many friends whom she also loved.

Graveside services were held Friday, December 28 at Condra Cemetery with Pastor Rob Snyder officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.