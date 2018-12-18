Frances Carol Hodge Hitchcock, 77, of McMinnville, passed away December 11, 2018 surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Eva Hodge; brothers, James, Beecher, Junior, Leon and Edward Hodge; and sister: Lucy Haston.

She is survived by her daughters, Shelia (Stephen) Daniel, Sherry Hitchcock and Stephanie Bouldin; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles, Bobby, Billy, and Roger Hodge; and sister: Wilba Walker.

In honor of Frances’ wishes, no public memorial services will be held.

Donations can be made in Frances’ memory to the American Cancer Society.

McMinnville Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.