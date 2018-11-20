Weldon Wright

Weldon Conrad Wright, 75, passed away on November 12, 2018. He was a resident of the Lone Oak community on Signal Mountain.

Weldon was born on January 1, 1943 in Jamestown. He served in the Unites States Army, and he worked for the Lookout Mountain Incline Railway for 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jason and Hallie Wright; sisters, Joyce Ladd and Wilma Nance; and sister-in-law, Mary Wright.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Erika Wright; two sons, Weldon (Morgan) Wright and Ritchie (Kim) Wright; grandsons, Nolan Wright and Anthony Wright; sister and brothers, Sandra (Jimmy) Moore, Winsette Wright, Wendell (Tonya) Wright, David (Donna) Wright, and Jeff (Andrea) Wright; nieces and nephews, Chris (Devin) Moore, Jimmy Moore, Chrissy (Brandon) Knowles, Dustin Wright, Keith (Crystal) Wright, Dana (Jody) Clift, Steven Wright and Kevin Wright. Then last, but certainly not least, by his beloved companion and best friend for seven years, his dachshund Hershey Wright.

A memorial service was held Saturday, November 24 at Sawyer Missionary Baptist Church, 7247 Sawyer Pike, Signal Mountain, with Pastor Larry Miller officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in honor and tribute of Weldon Conrad Wright.

Arrangements were by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Road, Chattanooga, (423) 362-5999.