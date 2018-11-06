Wilba Jean Nelson, 74, of Woodstock, Georgia passed away Friday, October 26, 2018 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She retired from the Kroger Company as a cake decorator and was a member of the Eagle’s Club in Chattanooga.

She was preceded in death by her husband, A.L. “Tony” Nelson; parents, Wilburn Rudolph and Cora Lee Land Ewton; and brother-in-law, Jackie Holland; and a nephew, Greg Holland.

Surviving family members include a son, Tim Nelson; daughter, Lisa (Tim) Hix; brother, J. W. (Inez) Ewton; sister, Loretta Holland; four grandchildren, Cody (Christina) Hix, Jessica (Brock) Turner, Corey Hix and Bayless Nelson; two great-grandchildren, Camden and Ryleigh Cox; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 29 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Lanny Tate of Way of the Cross Baptist Church officiating. A graveside service followed in the cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park.

Canton Funeral Home and Cemetery at Macedonia Memorial Park was in charge of arrangements.