Cheryl Bryson

Cheryl Denise Almond Bryson, 53, of Dunlap, died Thursday, October 4, 2018. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bryson; mother, Linda Gail Griffith; brother, Mark Hobbs; grandparents, Allie and Ralph Ewton; and grandfather, Alvis Griffith.

She is survived by sister, Sharon (David) Nunley; niece and goddaughter, Brandi (Taylor) Lawson; niece, Sadie Lawson; nephew and godson, Brandon Nunley; and sister, Nancy Shell; several nieces and nephews, several aunts and uncles, along with several friends and co-workers.

Graveside services were held Sunday, October 7 at Condra Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.