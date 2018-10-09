Billy Ray Finley, 81, of Dunlap, died Saturday, October 6, 2018 in a Chattanooga hospital.

Mr. Finley was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lucille Finley; and two sisters, Effie Bridges and Sally Nance.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sammye Webster Finley; two sons, Hugh Finley and Charles (Charla) Finley; one sister, Ethel Finley Smith of Chickamauga, Georgia; five grandchildren, Mershanda, Jacob, Lily, Jack and Elijah; one great grandchild, Carson Schmitt; special friend, Beverly Harmon; one special nephew, Reyes Rich; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, October 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Shane Nevins officiating. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Sequatchie Co. Cancer Support Network.

