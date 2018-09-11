Pastor James Parrish, Sr., age 57, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, September 3, 2018. He was born December 22, 1960 in Clearwater, Florida and had been a pastor and evangelist since 1982.

He was preceded in death by his father, Julius C. Parrish; and sister, Julie Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Alisa Parrish; children, James Robert “Robbie” Parrish, Jr., Williston, Florida, Victoria Louise Moore, Dunlap, Cynthia Diane Parrish, Lake Butler, Florida, Cameron Austin Parrish, Justin Levi Moore, Caleb Postell Moore, and Rebecca Ann Moore, all of Dunlap; mother, Myrtle Parrish, Lake Butler, Florida; and brothers, Clayton Parrish and Ronnie Parrish, both of Lake Butler.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 7 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Bill Wolfe, Pastor Ronn Jones, and Rev. Caleb Moore officiating. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.