Nancy Smith

Nancy Rene Smith, age 61, of Dunlap, formerly of Columbia and Lewisburg, passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018 at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga.

She was the daughter of Peggy Ashburn Richardson and the late William Allen “Bill” Richardson and wife of the late Baxter Glen Smith.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Tammy Darnell of Lewisburg, Angie (Jim) Baldwin of Dunlap and Brian Darnell of Wartburg; grandchildren, Ashton Darnell, Cadence Ray, Jacob Ray, Carson Harwell, Alex Baldwin and Mary Jane Baldwin; siblings, Allen Richardson and Stanley Richardson, both of Tullahoma, Joy (John) Hood of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Carlton (Mollie) Richardson of Oregon, Bret Richardson and Amy Ballinger, both of Rockwood, and Logan (Carol Ford) of Gaffney, South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

As the daughter of missionaries, Rene spent her childhood in South Korea where her lifelong love of Korean food, culture and people began. She was a member of the Dunlap Church of Christ. She was an LPN working in the healthcare services and volunteered with the Girl Scouts. She enjoyed needlecrafts, playing cards and time spent with family and friends she loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations to be made to your local charity of choice. You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website, www.TnFunerals.com.

Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Columbia was in charge of arrangements.