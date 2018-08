Maureen Shreeve, age 47, of Dunlap, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, August 25, 2018. She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Clayborn Minton.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Pickett; and grandmother, Sonja Schulz.

Graveside services were held Sunday, August 26 at McGlothen Cemetery with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating.

