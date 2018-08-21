Barbara Ann Elliott Tuttle, 61, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018 at her home.

She loved making things with her hands, such as crafting, sewing, and quilting. She also enjoyed mowing the grass and being out on the tractor.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mona Matthews Elliot; and her mother-in-law, Nancy Lee Myers, who she was very close to.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Tuttle of Dunlap; son, Rob (Norma) Olasin of Pikeville; two grandchildren, Brianna Olasin and Tyler Olasin of Pikeville; sister, Debbie Elliot of Dunlap; and her special fur babies, Heidi, Kayla, and Rosie.

A memorial service will be held Friday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.