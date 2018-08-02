General Election winners announced

Sequatchie County government will have returning leaders and newly elected officials following the 2018 General Election. Over half of those voting made their choices early, 2,762, joining 1,806 on Election Day.

Returning to office will be County Executive Keith Cartwright, who gained 2,451 votes to 1888 for Greg Griffith.

Coy Swanger was elected Sheriff, gaining 1,812 votes. He finished with three percent more than Bill Phillips, who had 1,665 votes. William H. Barker was third with 808 with Paul (Thomas) Mahoney II gained 203 votes.

In the five-candidate Road Superintendent race, Eric Higgins won with 1,640 votes. Incumbent Tommy Sims was second with 1,042 and Shawn Cordell was third with 1,024. Steve Harmon had 559 votes and Anthony “Tony” Roberson gained 119.

Karen Millsaps finished first in the Circuit Court race with 2,223 votes, to 1,396 for Rhonda Rheal. Finishing third with 718 votes was Lynn Harmon.

Larry S. Lockhart will return as County Trustee after gaining 3,356 votes to 957 by Rusty Cheatham.

Winning uncontested elections were Register-of-Deeds Kendra Boyd and County Clerk Charlotte Cagle, both incumbents.

In County Commission races, two candidates are elected from each district. Winners included District 1, Chester Shell and Gary Williams; District 2, Bobby Sherman and Brian Ruehling; District 3, Jimbo Breland and Bill Hatfield; District 4, Joyce Dotson and Ronnie Land; District 5, Paul Powell and Jeff Barger; District 6, Terry Dishman and David Cartwright; District 7, Clint Huth and Ray Hobbs; District 8, Tommy Johnson and David Hudson, Jr.; and District 9, Tom Vennero and Jeff Mackey.

Debbie Jones Adams won in the District 8 School Board race, with 255 votes to 127 for Andrew Johnson. Others unchallenged were District 2, Greg Johnson; District 4, Joann Shepherd; and District 6, Christy Vandergriff.

Constables elected or re-elected include District 1, Jeff Grant; District 2, Travis Sherman; District 3, Lee Skyles; District 4, Donald Custer; District 5, Bobby Henry; District 6, Cecil Nunley; District 7, Carson Camp; District 8, Matt Harvey; and District 9, Marty Tate.

Local voters also made choices in State Primary races, which are continuing to be totaled this evening.

For more on the 2018 Election including results by district, see the August 9 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.