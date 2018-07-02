Eddie “Ryan” Swanger, age 37, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Parkridge Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Chester and Ina Swanger and T.A. Smith and Norma Jean Lacey.

Left to cherish his precious memories are his parents, Eddy and Glenda Swanger; son, Caden Swanger; sisters, Rhonda Fugate, Dunlap, and Christie (Jimmy) Morris, Pikeville; and many other family members.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 30 in the funeral home chapel with comforting words by Ed Brown and Bro. Mark Price. Burial was in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.