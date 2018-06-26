Rita Long Douglas

Rita Belle Long Douglas, 66, of Dunlap, passed away at her home on Friday, June 22, 2018, following a lengthy battle with cancer. She was a member of the church of Christ at Dunlap.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Melton and Dora Camp Long, sister, Susie Parrott; and brothers, Leonard, Steve, Anthony and Edd Long.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Jerry L. Douglas; one daughter, Shannon Douglas of Dunlap; grandchildren, Shawn Stockwell of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and Megan Robertson of Dunlap; sisters, Tina (Rueben) Batten, and Anita Coon, all of Dunlap; brothers, David (Claudette) Long of Pickens, South Carolina and Homer Long of Bushnell, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 26 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial followed at Collier Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.