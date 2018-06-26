Luther B. King
Luther Bennett King, 95, passed away May 31, 2018. He was born November 25, 1922 in Dunlap, Tennessee.
He was the beloved husband of Ruth Ann for 72 years; loving father to Marvin, Melodie, Scott and the late Pamela; cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of two. He was a church elder, business owner, skilled tradesman and avid golfer. He was a proud veteran of the Army Air Corp., a POW, and a member of the DAV and UAW.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 4 in the funeral home chapel. He was laid to rest at Christian Memorial Cemetery.
Harry J. Will Funeral Home of Livonia, Michigan was in charge of arrangements.