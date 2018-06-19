Braxton Moody

Braxton Riley Moody, 19, of McMinnville, was born August 6, 1998 and passed away June 15, 2018 as the result of an auto accident.

Braxton graduated from Whitmore High School in McMinnville in 2016.He completed necessary classes to graduate early to begin working toward his goals. He was employed at Real Stone Veneers of Tennessee and aspired to become a game warden. He attended Bybee Branch Church of Christ in McMinnville.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Jackie and Linda Moody.

Survivors include his parents, Brian and Becky Bowman Moody of Pikeville; sister, Brea Moody, McMinnville; the love of his life, Ally Locke, McMinnville; grandparents, Bobby Bowman and Agnes Cagle, both of Dunlap; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Braxton was so loved by everyone who knew him and will be sorely missed.

There are no services planned at this time and the family requests your continued prayers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bybee Church of Christ, 1165 Old Smithville Hwy, McMinnville, TN 37110. Condolences can be sent to Brian and Becky Moody, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.