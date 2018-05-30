James Bass

James Joseph Bass, 59, of Dunlap, died Thursday, May 24, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late George E. and Rosemary R. Bass. He spent several years in Florida after leaving Michigan and had been in Dunlap for the past 12 years. He was a lifelong Detroit Red Wings fan and a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Vicki Harmon Bass; daughter, Jessica Rose Miller; stepson, Riley (Ashley) Blevins; brother, Richard G. (Sherry) Bass; sisters, Kathryn A. (Stuart) Butler and Mary Beth (Doug) Cordier; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

By Jim’s request, no visitation or services were held. A private burial was held at Old Union Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.