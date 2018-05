Ernest Eugene Stephens, 55, of Dunlap, died at his home, Monday, May 21, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Beatrice Pittman Stephens.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lynn Johnson Stephens; brother, Houston Bennett, Ft. Oglethorpe; and nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.