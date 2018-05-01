Virginia Boyd

Virginia Arlene Snodgrass Boyd, 74, of Dunlap, Tennessee died at her home Friday, April 27, 2018. Mrs. Boyd retired from Forest Cate Ford after several years of service.

She was preceded in death by parents, Lowell and Mildred Roth Snodgrass.

Survivors include a daughter, Missy (Tye) Bass, Dunlap; two grandsons, Dylan Lloyd Stewart and Jared Blake Bass; and several cousins.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 29 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial followed in Sequatchie Memorial Gardens in Dunlap.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.