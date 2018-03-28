Mary Lou Sapp Burgess, 90, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Thursday, March 22, 2018.

She was of the Baptist faith. Mary retired from Fall Creek Falls Inn where she worked in housekeeping. Some of her hobbies were fishing, puzzles, crossword puzzles, and reading.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Roy T. Burgess; grandson, Gabriel Burgess; sisters, Margaret Blomberg and Eva Jane Gilbert; brothers, Bobby, Glenn, Billy Joe, Wayne, and Henry Clay Sapp.

Survivors include her sons, Dexter (Linda) Burgess of Dunlap, Don Burgess of Sale Creek, Doug (Lynn) Burgess of Dayton; sisters, Trudy (Dale) Hale of Dayton, Sue Soderstrom of Smyrna; brother, Dwight (Linda) Sapp of Pikeville; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life was held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 25, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Robert Sapp officiating. Burial followed in Blackburn Cemetery.

Condolences can be made at www.pikevillefuneralhome.com.

