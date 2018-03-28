Barbara Jean Barker, 81, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, March 19, 2018.

She served on the Sequatchie County Quarterly Court from the late 70’s to the early 80’s. She also served on several other county and city boards.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Green; mother, Dorothy Hobbs Green; and grandson, Joshua Layne.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda (Tyke) Layne and Vicki (Danny) Kerley, both of Dunlap; grandchildren, Shaun (Tara) Layne of Dunlap, Dakota Layne of Nashville, Ashlynn (Caleb) Anderson, Danielle (Adam) Green and Benton Kerley all of Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Brett Skyles, Taylor and Lilli Green, Braylee and Bryson Kerley, Jozlynn, Rayburn, and Isabella Layne, all of Dunlap; sister, Ramona Blakeman of Dunlap; brothers, Charles (Carolyn) Green of Dunlap, and Ricky Green of Lexington, Kentucky.

Graveside services were held Thursday, March 22 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tom Tucker officiating. No visitation was held.

Serving as pallbearers were Shaun Layne, Dakota Layne, Caleb Anderson, Adam Green, Chris Green, and David Kilgore.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.