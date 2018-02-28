Willie Smith

Willie Rayburn Smith, age 67, of Dunlap, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Joyce Smith; parents, Kenny and Lucille Smith; and brother, Mike Smith.

He is survived by his two sons, Kenny (Shelley), and Willie (Nickola) Smith; two sisters, Martha Lou Childress and Dortha Kay Smith; grandchildren, Brooke Smith Camp, Kenny Drake Smith, Willie Jace Smith, all of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Collier Cemetery with military honors provided by Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 1 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.