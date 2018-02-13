Doyle Kenyon Paschal, 78, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018.

Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Downey Paschal; parents, Robert and Lola Dolberry Paschal; brothers, Bill and Palley Paschal; and sister, Mary Jane Blacett.

Survivors include son, Daniel Paschal; daughters, Angie Burcaw and Deborah Paschal; brothers, R.L and Dewey Paschal; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at the funeral home.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.