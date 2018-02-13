Bernice Cain

Bernice Narramore Cain, 90, of Dunlap, Tennessee died Wednesday, February 7, 2018. She was a member of Dunlap United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death are her husband, G.W. Cain; adopted son, Randy Narramore; parents, Ambrose and Grace Smith Narramore; sister, Louree Johnson; and brothers, Randall and Curtis Narramore.

Survivors include her son, Edward “Eddie” (Charlotte) Cain, Dunlap; sisters, Norma (Charles) Hixson, Anna Henry, McMinnville, and Lois Capehart, Ringgold, Georgia; grandsons, Joshua (Melissa) Cain, Ooltewah, and Jordan (Sidney) Cain, Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Gibbie-Kay, Hudson, Marbellah, and Everest Cain; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 10 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Benny Matherly officiating. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were William Barker, Mike Hixson, Gary Narramore, Lee Capehart, Billy and Donny Johnson.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.