Sonya Summers

Sonya Leann Hitchcock Summers age 43, of Dunlap passed away Tuesday, January 9 after a short illness.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Dwayne Summers; parents, Sonny Hitchcock and Charlotte Dykes; children, Logan Summers of Great Falls, Montana, Dalton and Jaxon Summers of Dunlap; sister, Amanda Hitchcock; and brother, Casey Hitchcock.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 13 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tony Cates officiating. Burial was in Cagle Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.