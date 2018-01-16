Johnny Dill

Johnny Walter Dill, 78, of Signal Mountain, passed away January 8, 2018. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. He was an avid dirt track racer for over 30 years.

Mr. Dill was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Dill; mother, Retha Brown Dill; and his father, Carlos (Willetta) Dill; son, Rocky Dill; sister, Carlon Massaro; brother, Jerry Dill; and two infant brothers.

Survivors include his daughters, Denise (Gary) Parker, Jannie (David) Reeves; sister, Frankie (Jerry) Little of Hixson; grandchildren, Trae (Michelle) Parker, Zachary (Tiffany) Parker, Jeremy (Nina) Dill, Seth Dill, Matt (Ashley) Harvey, Will and Jessica Turner; nine great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter; and special family, the Rapp family.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 14 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rocky Bradford officiating. Burial followed at Sawyer Cemetery.

